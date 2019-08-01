NISD to sell varsity football tickets online

SAN ANTONIO - Fans will be able to buy tickets to varsity football and volleyball games in the Northside Independent School District online this year.

“People have been asking us to do this for years, and we are excited to be able to offer it beginning this coming school year,” said Stan Laing, executive director of athletics for Northside ISD.

Season tickets for the 2019 football season will be on sale from Monday, Aug. 5, through Aug. 25.

They can be purchased online through this link or in person between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the NISD athletic office in the Northside Sports Gym at 8400 N. Loop 1604 W.

Individual game tickets will be available for $4 for students and $7 for adults up until an hour prior to the game. "Early bird" ticket prices are the same whether they are purchased online or at the schools.

Tickets purchased at the game will cost $8 and must be paid for in cash.

Varsity volleyball game tickets will also be available for purchase online.

