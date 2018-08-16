No. 1 in Texas: H-E-B top retailer in state, trends up to top 20 in nation

SAN ANTONIO - The National Retail Federation has not only tagged San Antonio-based H-E-B the top retailer in Texas, it ha named it one of the top 20 merchants in the nation.

H-E-B, better known for its "Here Everything's Better" tagline, achieved its national recognition, in part, due to its 2017 retail sales of $21.94 billion with only 330 stores.

NRF's annual list also showed H-E-B beating well-known retailers such as Dollar Tree, Kohl's and Starbucks.

The success of becoming one of the major retailers on this year's NRF's list comes months after Business Insider declared H-E-B as "the best grocery store in the U.S." back in March.

