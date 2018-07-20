No charges filed against driver in West Side crash with pedestrian

SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio police say they likely will not file any charges against a woman who drove a car involved in a crash with a pedestrian on the West Side.

They say it appears she didn’t do anything wrong.

The 78-year-old man who was injured was attempting to cross Culebra Road near Northwest 36th Street after 7 a.m. Friday.

Police say he darted out into busy morning traffic.

“There were two cars, one in the left-hand lane, one in the right-hand lane,” said Sgt. Lloyd Jackel with SAPD. “He darted in front of the one in the left-hand lane. The one in the right-hand lane didn't see him.”

The driver, who was on her way to work at the time, told police she wasn’t able to avoid the crash.

“I guess (the pedestrian) wasn't struck by the car. He struck the car. But due to the motion of the car and the mirrors and stuff, he sustained quite a bit of injuries,” Jackel said.

The man suffered head trauma and several broken bones.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Paramedics also examined the driver at the scene.

Jackel said the woman was very upset by what happened and was checked out as a precaution.

