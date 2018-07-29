Police investigating sudden death of 2-year-old

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating the sudden death of a 2-year-old, police said Sunday afternoon.

Authorities were called to a home in the 200 block of Cantrell Drive Sunday afternoon for a report of an unresponsive child and said when they arrived, people in the home were performing CPR on the child.

When first responders arrived, they took over performing livesaving measures on the child, but the toddler was ultimately pronounced dead.

Police contacted homicide detectives to investigate and said that an investigation is standard in cases involving the sudden death of a child.

"When we get called for an apparent sudden death, we treat them all as suspicious until they can be cleared," SAPD spokesman Carlos Ortiz said. "So, part of our investigation is to actually conduct an investigation into the death of this 2-year-old."

Two adults and two children were taken to police headquarters to give statements. Ortiz said that no one has been detained.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the child.

