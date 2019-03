MEDINA COUNTY, Texas - A fiery crash involving three 18-wheelers caused traffic to be temporarily diverted off a highway Saturday.

The crash happened Saturday evening on Interstate 35 north before mile marker 121. Despite the serious damage to the big rigs, authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety said everyone involved in the crash walked away without injury.

It's unclear what caused the wreck.

