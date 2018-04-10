No-refusal to be enforced during Poteet Strawberry Festival

POTEET, Texas - Local law enforcement is implementing a no-refusal policy in Atascosa County ahead of the Poteet Strawberry Festival.

Beginning Thursday, drivers arrested for driving while intoxicated who refuse to submit to a Breathalyzer will have a sample of their blood taken with a search warrant.

The no-refusal period will begin Thursday and runs through Sunday.

"The no-refusal weekend is designed to help keep intoxicated drivers off roadways and protect all travelers on area roadways," the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release. "DPS urges motorists to obey all traffic laws and never drink and drive."

