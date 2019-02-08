Despite arrests, no trial for parents accused of beating, burning daughter with hot oil

SAN ANTONIO - There will be no trial for the parents accused of beating and burning their daughter with hot oil for refusing an arranged marriage.

In October, a grand jury decided there wasn’t enough evidence against Abdulla and Hamdiyah Al Hishmawi to indict them on family violence charges.

The parents said they are happy the American justice system prevailed.

Last March, Abdulla and Hamdiyah Al Hishmawi were arrested after their daughter, Maarib Al Hishmawi, was found safe. Her parents reported her missing, but Maarib Al Hishmawi told investigators she had run away because she didn't want to go through with an arranged marriage her parents had set up.

At the time, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that the parents has physically abused her when she refused the marriage.

When Abdulla Al Hishmawi answered the door, he said he was content with the grand jury's decision not to indict him and his wife on charges of continuous violence against a family member.

The family said “they are one family again,” even though their daughter is still not back living with them.

Maarib Al Hishmawi and her siblings were taken into Child Protective Services custody after she ran away last year.

Maarib Al Hishmawi’s younger siblings were seen living with their parents on Thursday.

Abdulla and Hamdiyah Al Hishmawi wouldn’t specify where their daughter is living or if they have contact with her. They also said the arranged marriage was called off.

It's unclear where the CPS investigation currently stands. CPS officials said information on the case is not public.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.