UNC Charlotte issues alert following reports of apparent shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina university has issued an alert for students to remain in a safe location following reports of an apparent shooting.



UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired.



Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.



It was not immediately clear whether anyone had been shot or whether a suspect was in custody. School officials couldn't be reached for immediate comment Tuesday evening.



The campus was to host a concert at the school's football stadium.

