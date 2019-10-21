North Side vehicle owner arrested after shooting at 'repo men,' police say

SAN ANTONIO - A North Side man who police said shot at two men who he caught trying to repossess his Jeep is facing a criminal charge.

Officers responding to a call around 3:30 a.m. Monday for a car theft in progress ended up arresting the vehicle owner.

Police said Jeep owner fired shots at two men who he saw outside his home in the 800 block of West Ridgewood Court trying to take his vehicle.

Officers found what appeared to be shotgun shell casings in the street nearby.

They also determined that the two men were repossessing the Jeep.

The men were not hit by the gunfire, but were left shaken.

Although they had hooked up the vehicle to a tow truck, the "repo men" later left without it.

Police said due to a mix-up involving switched license plates, they were attempting to repossess the wrong vehicle.

An officer at the scene told KSAT 12 News that the plates on the Jeep belonged to a different vehicle parked in the driveway.

The other vehicle, also a Jeep, is the one that should have been repossessed, police said.

Because it was locked behind a gate, the "repo men" could not take it.

Officers did take the car owner to jail to face a charge related to firing a weapon in a municipality.

