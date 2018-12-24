North Side chimney fire forces apartment residents to evacuate

SAN ANTONIO - Residents of a North Side apartment complex were forced to evacuate their building, the result of a late-night chimney fire, San Antonio firefighters said Monday.

The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. Sunday at the Casa del Encanto Apartments in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive, which is located not far from San Pedro Avenue and East Ramsey Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found flames showing from the chimney on the third floor of the building. At this time it is not exactly clear what started the fire, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out and said it did not extend to the building. The residents were eventually able to return, fire officials said.

Authorities say the damage is estimated at $2,000 to $3,000.

