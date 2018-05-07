North Side man loses pet in house fire, fire officials say

CASTLE HILLS, Texas - A North Side man tragically lost at least one of his pets to an early morning house fire, fire officials said Monday.

The fire was reported at a home in the 100 block of Bluet Lane, which is located not far from Jackson Keller Road and Loop 410.

Firefighters said when the arrived they found flames coming from the roof of the home. A man who lived inside the home managed to get out safely but lost at least one dog in the fire, firefighters said.

RELATED: Plumbing crew working in attic blamed for house fire, SAFD says

RELATED: Abandoned home downtown collapses due to early morning fire

Officials said they believe the fire started in a bedroom of the home, likely the one the man was sleeping in.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office has been called to help determine the cause.

A damage estimate is not currently known.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.