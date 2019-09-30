North Side house fire caused by faulty pipe, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO - A leaky pipe ultimately led to a house fire on the city's North Side late Sunday night, San Antonio fire officials said Monday.

The fire was called in just after 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 14000 block of Little Leaf Drive, not far from Jones Maltsberger Road and Thousand Oaks.

Fire crews say earlier in the evening the people who live there had a plumber visit to fix a leaky pipe by using heat. The pipe is insulated with foam which is flammable and it happened to catch fire after the plumber left, firefighters said.

The residents of the home along with their pets all made it safely out of the house.

The flames caused roughly $40,000 worth of damage, fire officials said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.