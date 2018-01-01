North Texas officer nearly hit by car on icy roads

HURST, Texas - A police officer in North Texas had a close call Sunday after a car sliding on icy roads almost hit him.

The dash cam video shows the officer responding to a car that crashed, possibly due to ice.

As he tries to move, another car slides into the frame almost hitting him as he slipped while trying to get away.

The car came within inches of the officer before crashing into the first car.

A large portion of North Texas has seen icy roads as cold temperatures and light rain fell Sunday.

