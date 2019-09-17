IHOP restaurant on NE Side damaged by fire

SAN ANTONIO - A Northeast Side breakfast eatery was severely damaged by a late-night fire, San Antonio firefighters said Tuesday.

Firefighters were called just before 10 p.m. to an IHOP restaurant near Loop 1604 and Nacogdoches Road after receiving word about the fire.

Firefighters said the fire started inside an electrical closet. An electrical meter was also burnt as a result of the flames, fire officials said.

The restaurant will be closed until repairs are made. Damage to the restaurant is estimated at $30,000.

There were no reports of injuries.

