Northeast Side man accused of stealing water service repeatedly

SAN ANTONIO - An investigation by the San Antonio Water System, SAWS, into illegal water service has led to the arrest of a Northeast Side man.

San Antonio police took David Hunt, Jr., 38, into custody Sunday on a charge of criminal mischief—impair/interrupt public water.

An arrest warrant affidavit said SAWS had been investigating people who had tapped into their water lines illegally more than five times.

During that investigation, the utility identified Hunt as a repeat violator, operating between August and October of this year, the affidavit said.

The document said Hunt is accused of using straight connections, busted locks and broken valve ears to access the water system and restore service to his home on Catalina Sunrise Drive.

It said SAWS had gone out to the property and disconnected that service several times.

The affidavit said the total on stolen water service and broken SAWS equipment amounts to more than $3,200.

