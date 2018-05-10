Northeast Side man dies after being shot multiple times, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot and killed on the city's Northeast Side overnight.

The shooting was reported just before 1:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of Harlow Drive, which is located not far from Eisenhauer Road and Austin Highway.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find the victim shot multiple times in a walkway in-between two of the buildings. Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said there were no witnesses to the shooting but a few people nearby heard the gunshots. Officers are now working to get information from a relative who was inside an apartment when the shooting occurred.

At this time the name of the victim has not been released. A motive for the shooting also is not currently known.

