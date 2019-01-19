Northside ISD hiring workers impacted by federal government shutdown

SAN ANTONIO - It's not just food that many local agencies are offering during the shutdown. A local school district is now offering jobs to furloughed workers who have been affected.

The Northside Independent School District is joining a list of employers offering a fast track to employment to those who qualify.

"The longer the shutdown went, the more we felt like we need to get involved and do something to help our community," said Patty Hill, assistant superintendent for human resources for NISD.

Hill said on Wednesday, the district decided to create a post on its hiring website specifically for furloughed employees who could use the work and compensation for the time being.

The positions the district is temporarily hiring for include the following:

Tutors

Substitute teachers

Clerical or Support staff on campuses

Bus Drivers (must have CDL license and passenger endorsement)

For substitute teachers, daily pay starts at $75. If an applicant has a certain amount college hours or is a certified teacher, the pay is about $85-$95 a day.

The district is making it quick and easy to apply so the employees can get straight to work.

"We abbreviated the application. We abbreviated the job posting. We waived fees that would be necessary, while still having in place the safeguards of a criminal background check and an interview with an HR official," Hill said.

She said since the district posted about hiring those affected by the shutdown, it has already hired one man who will start at one of the campuses Tuesday.

"In this particular case, it's very close to home because his wife is one of our teachers and his children go to one of our elementary schools," Hill said.

Hill said this is mutually beneficial on both ends, saying the school district is always in need of tutors or substitutes, and they are happy to do what they can for those affected by the shutdown.

"We are very excited about bringing these people to work and see the work we are doing in Northside and be part of that," Hill said.

To apply for postings, click here.

