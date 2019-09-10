NW Side man puzzled by drive-by shooting that injured wife

SAN ANTONIO - A Northwest Side man said he is puzzled by a drive-by shooting that injured his wife and is stunned that someone would target his home.

"I have no idea. I have no problems with anybody. I'm cool with everybody," Ivan Torres said.

Torres spoke with KSAT 12 News briefly Tuesday morning as he stopped off at his home in the 1400 block of Lee Hall Street to pick up clothes for his wife.

Torres said his wife was getting out of the shower around 11:30 p.m. Monday when she suddenly felt pain in her arm -- one of several bullets that tore into their home. At least four bullet holes were found in a window and the front walls.

"Crime is crazy right now," he said.

San Antonio police believe whoever took aim at the home was in a car. They searched the area but did not locate the shooter.

On the street near the home Tuesday morning were several small white cards that investigators had used as evidence markers.

The shooting has left Torres and his wife feeling unsafe in their own home.

"I'm going to ask the landlord," he said. "I need a camera around the building. More protection, you know?"

