Not good Samaritans: Pair use debit card found in dropped wallet, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in finding two people responsible for using a lost debit card at two different locations.

According to police, the woman (seen above) on Feb. 9 picked up the victim's wallet, which had been left behind in a booth at an unidentified restaurant on Loop 410, and proceeded to keep it.

Authorities say the woman used the debit cart at a Walmart store in the 7200 block of SW Loop 410, making a $179.59 purchase.

The man with her (also seen above) then used the debit card to purchase $15.21 worth of gasoline at a nearby gas station, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

