NTSB: Rugged terrain of helicopter crash site makes investigation difficult

UVALDE, Texas - The terrain of the site of a deadly helicopter crash has posed a challenge for investigators as they work to get to the bottom of the crash, National Transportation Safety Board Air Safety Investigator Craig Hatch said in a news conference Monday.

Uvalde County authorities confirmed Monday that newlyweds Will and Bailee Byler and their pilot, Gerald Lawrence, died in the crash.

Texas game wardens said the couple departed their wedding ceremony in the helicopter and were bound for the San Antonio Airport to go on their honeymoon. The helicopter crashed into the side of a hill approximately five miles away from Highway 55 around midnight.

"If we move (the helicopter), we are going to come crumbling down the hill as well," Hatch said of the rugged terrain.

Texas Game Warden Rachel Kellner said they received notice of the crash around midnight and got as close to the crash site as they could, but ultimately needed daylight to proceed.

"The terrain is terrible," Kellner said. "The side of a mountain -- it was pitch dark. There's no light, there's no anything."

Kellner said the Texas Department of Public Safety's helicopter team guided game wardens and other investigators who were on ATVs to the crash site.

"When we got to the site, we knew what we were dealing with," Kellner said, adding that the helicopter was "in a terrible state."

Kellner said family of the victims had been dropped off at the crash site in a private helicopter and were already at the scene when investigators arrived. The helicopter crashed a short distance from the Bylers' ranch, Kellner said.

"Just like anybody else, our compassion level for anybody that would go through this -- we went on a personal level," Kellner said, adding that as a parent, she can only imagine the state the family was in.

Due to the rugged terrain of the crash site, Hatch said investigators are planning on assembling a crew to recover the helicopter for closer study. Hatch said he is currently studying the crash site itself.

"Getting back there with a trailer and a truck and people to lift the helicopter -- it's going to be difficult," Hatch said.

Hatch said that he is working on a preliminary report on the crash for the NTSB, and that the report will be published in coming weeks. He said the report will look into the pilot's qualifications, 72-hour history, weather conditions at the time of the flight and air traffic control communications.

Hatch described Lawrence, 70, as a highly qualified pilot and said preliminarily, there's no clear indication of why the helicopter crashed.

He said that the helicopter was equipped with emergency locating equipment, but wasn't sure if it was functioning at the time of the crash.

