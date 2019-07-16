Number of bodies found in San Antonio area continues to grow

SAN ANTONIO - The number of bodies found in the San Antonio area since the start of July continues to grow.

Starting with the discovery of human remains in a home in Seguin on July 7 and ending with a corpse discovered by a cab driver Tuesday, the body count has grown to seven.

This number does not include the discovery of a Devine woman and her ex-boyfriend killed in what police suspect to be a murder-suicide, nor does it include a drowning in New Braunfels.

Below is a timeline of the discoveries...

Woman lived with mother's decomposing corpse for years, police say

A 47-year-old woman is facing a charge of injury to a child under the age of 15 after police discovered the woman and her daughter lived with the decomposing body of a relative for three years.

On July 7, Seguin police discovered the body of Jacqueline Louise Crayton, who was 71 when she died in 2016, in a bedroom in the home in the 900 block of Anderson Street. Authorities arrested Crayton's daughter, Delissa Navonne Crayton, in connection with their investigation.

2 sets of remains found in Tobin Park Trailhead

Three days after the Seguin discovery, on July 10, a passerby discovered human remains along Salado Creek at the Tobin Park trailhead.

While investigating the discovery of a human skull, authorities found a second decomposed body approximately 75 yards away, police said.

Though police said that there do not appear to be signs of foul play, they noted the investigation was still early.

Missing mother's bones found comingled among cow bones

The remains of missing San Antonio businesswoman Andreen McDonald were found comingled among cow bones in a North Bexar County property on July 11. Two days later, the remains were identified as hers and her husband, Andre McDonald, was subsequently rearrested and charged with her murder.

According to court documents, Andreen McDonald's remains appeared to have been covered with wood and bones from a dead cow before being set on fire. An investigator noted in the affidavit that plastic or synthetic material was found melted among the remains.

A friend of the owner of the property where her remains were found called authorities when he discovered the remains while collecting cow bones from the property.

Elderly woman's son with special needs living with her decomposing body, police say

San Antonio police on July 14 were called to a Southwest Side home after someone discovered the body of an elderly woman decomposing inside the home.

Authorities are treating the woman's death as suspicious after finding the woman in the home one police sergeant described as "destroyed" and "wrecked." Authorities said that a window to the home had also been broken.

The woman's adult son, who police said has mental disabilities, was found in the kitchen, but the man did not communicate with authorities. Police said they took the man to a hospital as a precaution.

Neither had obvious signs of trauma.

Delivery driver makes gruesome discovery

Sheriff's deputies said a delivery driver on Monday discovered a body on the side of a North Bexar County road.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking over the man's tattoos to see if any can help them in identifying him.

Authorities have not yet determined the man's cause and manner of death. Sheriff Javier Salazar said that should the man's death be considered a homicide, it will match the total number of homicides that occurred in 2018.

Cab driver finds body in roadway

A cab driver on Monday found a body in the middle of a downtown street on Tuesday, police said.

The discovery was made in the 700 block of West Commerce Street.

While a cause of death has yet to be determined, authorities said that the man appeared to have a stab wound and small laceration to the forehead. Police are investigating the man's death as a murder.

