Numerous Dia de los Muertos celebrations happening in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - There will be a number of Dia de los Muertos celebrations happening in San Antonio.

The holiday is traditionally observed from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, coinciding with All Saints Day and All Souls Day, both Catholic holidays. In San Antonio, events will kick off Monday at the Institute of Texan Cultures.

Oct. 29

Unveiling of Dia de los Muertos altar

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures

801 E. César E. Chávez Blvd.

This event is free and open to the public

Oct. 30

Dia de los Muertos altar workshop

"Learn about the Dia de los Muertos holiday and the basics of altar making. All craft supplies will be provided."

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Casa Navarro State Historic Site

228 South Laredo St.

Nov. 1

Dia de los Muertos at Pearl

Ofrendas created by local artists will be on display at Pearl, along with live music.

When: See schedule

Where: Pearl Park

303 Pearl Parkway

Nov. 2

Dia de los Muertos Celebration

"Participate in art-making workshops, face-painting, enjoy live music, and visit community altars while enjoying pan de muerto y chocolate."

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center

723 S. Brazos Street

Dia de los Muertos Lunch Break

Participants can enjoy lunch from food trucks, along with Dia de los Muertos-themed music and games.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: In front of the Majestic Theater

224 E. Houston St.

Dia de los Muertos at Market Square

There will be a folklorico performance, a screening of the movie "Coco," and holiday-inspired activities and workshops for families.

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Market Square

514 W. Commerce St.

Dia de los Muertos at Pearl

Ofrendas created by local artists will be on display at Pearl, along with live music.

When: See schedule

Where: Pearl Park

303 Pearl Parkway

