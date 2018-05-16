Nurse charged with tying 5-year-old daughter to ice machine extradited to Bexar Co.

SAN ANTONIO - Michele Roode Boyd, 43, the San Antonio mother accused of tying her daughter to an ice machine before abandoning her, is being extradited to Bexar County Jail.

Boyd disappeared Thanksgiving Day in 2016 and was found March 19 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

She is being charged with abandoning a child with risk of bodily injury after tying her then-5-year-old daughter to an ice machine near a Walgreens on Rigsby Avenue.

Boyd, who was arrested Tuesday, was a registered nurse with Christus Hospital System before she vanished.

