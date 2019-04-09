Nurses pay bail for dad arrested for speeding to hospital

CENTREVILLE, Ill. - Darius Hinkle was arrested Friday after rushing to the hospital because his 1-year-old daughter was choking on a penny.

HInkle said there were police lights and sirens following his car for miles, and police told him he was going over 100 miles per hour.

"That's my daughter, I'm not going to let anything happen to her," Hinkle said.

Donecia Pittman, the little girl's mother, was also in the car. "They told us to get our and put our hands up. And I got out, I put my hands up and I yelled and I told the police my baby is choking. And I told them multiple times that she was choking. They were just worried about the fact that we were speeding," she said.

Pittman arrived at the jail to bail out Hinkle after the couple's daughter was safe, but someone was already there, according to CNN.

A nurse from Touchette Hospital, where the child was taken and Hinkle was arrested, was there to bail out the girl's father.

Several nurses chipped in to bail Hinkle out of jail, the hospital confirmed.

"I couldn't thank them enough," Pittman said.

