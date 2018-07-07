NW Side Walmart evacuated after pallets catch fire, fill store with smoke, officials say

SAN ANTONIO - A Walmart on the Northwest Side had to be evacuated due to smoke spreading throughout the store during a fire Friday night, officials said.

The fire happened at the Walmart on Vance Jackson near I-10.

Officials with the San Antonio Fire Department said they received a call when smoke filled the building after some pallets at the back of the store caught fire.

The fire was extinguished quickly, and no injuries were reported.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

