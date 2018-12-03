News

Off-duty BCSO deputy arrested on family violence charge

Michael DeWitt, 51, was arrested by SAPD

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was arrested early Monday morning on a family violence charge, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Michael DeWitt, 51, was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department around 6:10 a.m. 

DeWitt is currently assigned to the Law Enforcement Bureau Patrol Services Division and has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

The press release said BCSO Internal Affairs will be conducting a separate but concurrent administrative investigation into the incident, pending the investigation of the case by SAPD.

