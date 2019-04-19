Off-duty detective who urinated in public gets 45-day suspension, records show

SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty San Antonio Police Department detective received a 45-day suspension in March after he urinated in public last year, records show.

According to the suspension paperwork, Detective Bernardo Torres was off-duty at San Antonio Independent School District headquarters April 24, 2018, when he urinated in public.

The case number listed in the suspension documents is connected to another suspension handed down to Officer Nathan Mejia in November.

In that incident, Mejia prevented a police officer with SAISD from detaining his friend, an off-duty officer, the suspension documents state. It's unclear if the friend whom Mejia prevented the SAISD officer from arresting is Torres.

Mejia, the suspension records state, put himself in the SAISD officer's path, allowing his friend to get away before the officer could detain him.

Torres forfeited leave time in lieu of serving the suspension without pay.

