Officer injured during foot chase on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was stunned by a Taser and arrested by police after a foot chase on the East Side on Thursday.

Police said the man was wanted for assaulting his girlfriend on the Hays Street Bridge. When officers spotted him a short time later, he tried running from them.

Police chased after the man and got him in handcuffs at the intersection of North Grimes Street and Lamar.

As a result of the chase, an officer cut his head and needed stitches.

“There was a lot of blood. There was an understanding that the officer may have been assaulted by the suspect, so that was some of the initial information that was coming out,” said Officer Doug Greene, with the San Antonio Police Department. “Once we were able to get that officer treated, we were able to find out that he ended up running into something that caused that injury.”

The suspect was also treated at the scene for minor injuries. He is expected to face evading arrest and assault family violence charges.

SAPD released the following tweet about the condition of the officer:

#SAPD Officer Treston Marshall sustained a head injury during a foot pursuit today, which required stitches. Thankfully, Officer Marshall’s wife, an intern at a local hospital, was given the opportunity to stich up his injury. They’ve been happily married for a year and a half 💙 pic.twitter.com/xv5HKWOTUf — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) February 14, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.