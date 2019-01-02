Officer-involved shooting reported on NE Side near Loop 410, I-35

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT has confirmed an officer-involved shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon near a northeast-side highway.

Authorities said the shooting occurred near Loop 410 and Interstate 35, near Cowboys Dancehall. Sources tell KSAT that all officers are OK.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is expected to provide preliminary details on the shooting.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.