Officer who called man homophobic slur suspended for 27 days, records show

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer was given a nearly monthlong suspension after he used profane language and directed a homophobic slur at a man while attempting to break up a crowd back in June.

Officer Jason Owen was issued a 27-day suspension in December. Investigators discovered he made the homophobic slur while reviewing a citizen's complaint regarding an unrelated incident.

Owen and Officer Joshua A. Knowles, who was also issued a 27-day suspension, responded to a call on June 17 for a large number of people gathering in parking lots in the 2500 block of Southeast Military Drive.

According to suspension paperwork, Owen approached a group of people and called one a "f----t," and told him to "get the f--k out." According to suspension paperwork for Knowles, the man questioned Owen about his use of the slur and profanity and Knowles intervened, asking the person, "What the f--k are you gonna do?" before threatening to arrest him if he didn't leave.

Owen was also cited for not recording the first seven mintues of his response to the Southeast Military Drive incident.

