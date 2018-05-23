Officers answering burglary call in Terrell Hills find man stabbed

TERRELL HILLS, Texas - Police are working to determine why a man was stabbed in Terrell Hills overnight.

Officers were responding to a burglary call just before 12:30 a.m. on Morningside Drive near Merrie Lane and when they arrived, they found the man stabbed.

Police did not disclose what led up to the stabbing or the current condition of the victim. His name and age are also not known.

Authorities did say both Terrell Hills police and Alamo Heights police answered the call.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

