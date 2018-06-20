Officers pepper spray broken-bottle wielding man at West Side gas station

SAN ANTONIO - Two San Antonio police officers had to use pepper spray on a man who was wielding a broken-bottle at a gas station early Wednesday morning.

The situation unfolded just before 8 a.m. at a gas station near Loop 410 and Ingram Road.

According to police, officers were stopping at the gas station when a man flagged them down saying that someone had threatened a group of construction workers with a broken bottle.

RELATED: Local man accused of swinging at woman, hitting infant

RELATED: Murder suspect accused of burning body may have been living in country illegally: ICE

Police said they tried to talk to the man with the broken bottle but he put up a fight instead, headbutting an officer and splitting his lip while bitting another on the hand. He was eventually pepper sprayed and taken into custody, police said.

Officers said the incident may be a mental health case. The name and age of the man taken into custody are not currently known.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.