Officials arrest San Antonio-area woman accused of stealing wedding gifts

A Bexar County woman accused of posing as a wedding guest and stealing gifts has been arrested by the Comal County Sheriff's Office.

Officials identified the alleged "wedding crasher" as Michelle Pullin, 51.

She was arrested Monday on two charges of theft of property of more than $100 and less than $750.

Crime Stoppers tips led authorities to Pullin, but officials confirmed she turned herself in. Pullin was released on Monday after posting bond.

Pullin is accused of a series of thefts at weddings in Comal County and the surrounding area.

Comal County authorities initially posted images of the suspect and dubbed her as "The Wedding Crasher."

Authorities offered up to a $4,000 reward for information in the case.

