SAN ANTONIO - A family on the East Side was awoken Saturday morning to a fire in their home in the 2300 block of East Commerce Street.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control after it had started at the back door of the home.

No one was hurt.

Arson investigators are looking into what caused the blaze.

Another fire was reported just three blocks away earlier this week.

