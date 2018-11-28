Officials raid Archdioceses of Galveston-Houston office in downtown Houston

HOUSTON - Officials served a search warrant Wednesday morning at the offices of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

The warrant was through the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. It's unclear to what the warrant relates, but officials with the Montgomery County district attorney's office have been investigating claims of sexual abuse involving a Houston-area priest.

A representative for the Archdioceses told KSAT's sister station in Houston, Click2Houston, that officials are cooperating with investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

