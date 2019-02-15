Officials report active shooter situation in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - City officials say there is an active shooter situation at an industrial park in Aurora, Illinois.



The city sent a tweet Friday afternoon saying police are on the scene.



Live TV reports show dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co.



Police have not said if anyone has been shot.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.