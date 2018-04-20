Officials warns of phone scam targeting Bexar County residents

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam in the area.

Officials said the callers pretend to be from a law enforcement agency and will say that legal action will be taken against the person if a fine is not paid.

The Sheriff’s Office said it does not take payments over the phone for any civil or criminal matter.

Anyone who believes they’ve been scammed is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

