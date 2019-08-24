Oil rig fire forces evacuations in Karnes County

KARNES COUNTY - An early-morning oil rig fire in Karnes County is now out after forcing families to evacuate their homes.

That fire started at a rig on FM 885 south of Runge around 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva says it appears static electricity sparked the rig fire.

Eleven families living near the rig had to evacuated while fire crews from Runge, Karnes City and Kenedy fought the flames.

Villanueva says fire teams had the flames out by 6:15 a.m.

He says the fire caused no injuries and all evacuated families have now returned to their homes.

Roads around the fire scene also had to be closed, but the sheriff says all are now reopened.

