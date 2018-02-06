Old Navy employees fired after racially profiling customer

DES MOINES - Three Old Navy employees have been fired after an incident involving a black man who was racially profiled at one of the retailers locations in West Des Moines, Iowa.

James Conley III posted about his experience at the store last Tuesday and it quickly gained traction on Facebook.

Conley said he was accused of not paying for his blue bubble jacket he wore into the store that he received as a Christmas gift.

"As I was checking out to purchase some hoodies, I was asked if I wanted to also purchase the jacket that I was wearing," the post reads.

Conley claims the store manager told him anytime someone wears Old Navy clothes into the store the cashiers have to scan it to make sure the clothing had already been purchased.

You can see part of this exchange in a series of videos Conley posted to Facebook.

The videos show several employees scanning the jacket Conley wore into the store.

One video shows a man who appears to be the store's manager asking Conley not to take video of him.

That same video ends with a female employee saying, “Not stereotyping. We just don’t allow anybody to video in our stores.”

The Old Navy website doesn’t list any policy about recording video in stores, but does reference in-store Wi-Fi services which are provided to customers at no cost.

Old Navy posted a comment to Facebook in response the incident on Saturday, condemning the employees' behavior and calling Conley’s experience “unacceptable.”

"Following a thorough investigation of the incident, three employees who were involved have been terminated,” the post said.

