Ole Miss murder suspect a recent grad from San Marcos school

SAN MARCOS, Texas - An Ole Miss student who was recently arrested on suspicion of murder graduated from a San Marcos school.

Brandon Theesfeld, 22, was arrested Tuesday by the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office in connection with the death of Alexandria Kostial, 21.

On Thursday, the Oxford Police Department released surveillance video of Kostial leaving the Oxford Square on July 19. The next day, her body was discovered by Lafayette County deputies, who say she died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Theesfeld is from Fort Worth, but graduated from the San Marcos Academy in 2016 after attending the school for two years, academy officials confirmed.

Theesfeld's father has maintained his son's innocence to CNN affiliate station WMC.

The sheriff's office declined to release additional details about the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

