Woman stole Louis Vuitton bag, Olmos Park police say

SAN ANTONIO - Olmos Park police are searching for a woman who they say walked out of a store with a high-end purse.

An unidentified woman entered the Otra Vez Couture Consignment store at 4222 North McCullough Ave. ,walked around the store and took a Louis Vuitton bag valued at $3,800, police said.

The woman left in a red Dodge, possibly a Charger, with aftermarket rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olmos Park Police Department at 210-824-3281.

