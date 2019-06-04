Once-homeless UT dropout readmitted to school decades later

AUSTIN - A once-homeless Texas panhandler is getting the opportunity to finish his education at the University of Texas at Austin thanks to the generosity of a fellow Longhorn, the Alcalde, an alumni publication, reported Monday.

David Carter dropped out of the university more than four decades ago after amassing nearly 90 credit hours, according to the Alcalde. Carter, the Alcalde reported, dropped out for a number of reasons, including homelessness, addiction and mental health issues, the Alcalde reported.

UT government and journalism junior Ryan Chandler advocated for Carter's readmission, and on Sunday, Chandler tweeted that Carter had been readmitted to the university.

We did it! After 6 years of panhandling on the Drag, David Carter has been readmitted to @UTAustin and will resume his degree this week. Thanks to Longhorns’ support and an article published in @TheAlcalde, a Texas Ex has pledged to pay his full tuition. #DegreeForDavid pic.twitter.com/aY46snux6R — Ryan Chandler (@RyanChandler98) June 2, 2019

Carter's journey was chronicled in a previous issue of the publication prompting an anonymous donor to pledge to cover all of Carter's tuition. Expenses such as Carter's books and other supplies, however, are not covered by the donation.

Carter begins his college journey anew Thursday, taking summer classes to chip away at the 67 hours of schooling needed to confer his studio art degree, which he began working toward in 1971, the Alcalde reported.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.