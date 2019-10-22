One arrested after police find many fraudulent documents during traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO - A traffic stop uncovered a stash of Social Security cards and credit cards.

Police say the driver was found with his own picture on an altered license and Social Security card. His passenger is facing a second-degree felony.

An arrest affidavit said 33-year-old Scarlet Rodriguez was taken out of the vehicle after the driver consented to a search.

Thirty credit cards and five Social Security cards, along with checks and counterfeit driver's licenses, were found.

Rodriguez is facing a charge of tampering with a government record.

