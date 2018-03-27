Man at large following gun battle in Far West Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a third person involved in a gun battle on the Far West Side Monday night.

Deputies said a man went to a home on Pue Road near Barron Field Drive around 6 p.m., got into a fight with someone at the home and then left.

The man, deputies said, returned to the home after the fight and opened fire on a car in front of the home. Two men came out of the house and returned fire on the individual.

Authorities took those two men into custody and are still searching for the third man.

Police described the gunman as a white male in his early 20s who was last seen driving a red sedan.

Deputies three 9-year-old girls were playing outside when the shooting occurred, but no one was hurt.

Some homeowners reported their homes had been struck by gunfire.

