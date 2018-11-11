One killed in I-10 rollover; crash causes congestion on highway

SAN ANTONIO - One person was killed Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 10, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The Sheriff's Office said a vehicle traveling in the eastbound lanes rolled over and ended up in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Fair Oaks Parkway.

Traffic was shut down in both directions. It's unclear if the highway has been reopened, however traffic in the area is moving slowly.

Authorities are investigating what caused the vehicle to crash.

