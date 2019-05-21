One year ago this monkey got loose in the SA airport, here's where he is now

SAN ANTONIO - Exactly one year ago, we posted one of the most unusual story headlines on KSAT.com:

A rhesus macaque named Dawkins was being flown from Brown University to a primate sanctuary in La Salle County when he escaped his transport crate in the San Antonio airport.

He was cornered in a baggage handling area for about two hours until handlers were able to get him crated again.

So how's Dawkins doing now? According to a spokesperson for the sanctuary where he lives, Dawkins is thriving. He even has a female friend.

"Dawkins has settled into his new life and bonded with a long-term resident Japanese macaque named Flo. On sunny days, Dawkins can be found relaxing on one of his climbing platforms, with Flo meticulously grooming his fur," said Garrett Johnson, communications director for Born Free USA.

Dawkins, Source: Born Free USA

Click here to read more about last year's incident.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.