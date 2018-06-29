One year later: SAPD honors fallen Officer Miguel Moreno in tribute video

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is honoring its fallen brother Miguel Moreno, who was shot and killed one year ago in the line of duty.

Moreno, 32, and his partner, Julio Cavazos, were both shot June 29, 2017, while they were investigating car burglaries in the 200 block of West Evergreen Street near downtown and San Antonio College.

The nine-year veterans of Central Patrol were both rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where Moreno died the next day after being wounded in the head.

Cavazos, who had been shot in the chin, was released from SAMMC five days later, attending Moreno’s funeral on July 7.

In a video shared by SAPD, Cavazos relived the tragic moment, saying, "I'm not the only one that lost, Miguel's family isn't the only people that lost. His outside family, his family in blue, his co-workers, the community lost."

SAPD Chief William McManus said the passing of Moreno devastated the Police Department because it came less than one year after Detective Benjamin Marconi was shot and killed in front of Public Safety Headquarters.

"That just added to the devastation of that day, that it happened so close to Detective Marconi. Lightning doesn't strike twice in the same place and for us on that day, it did," McManus said.

Other officers, including Moreno's younger brother, Arturo Moreno, who is also an SAPD officer, remembered "Mo" for his charm, hard work but most importantly his smile.

"Nobody wanted this, it wasn't supposed to be like this," Moreno said.

Miguel Moreno, who spent most of his life on the city’s West Side, graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in 2002.

Lanier head football coach Don Gaitan said Moreno and Cavazos were both offensive linemen and, despite never playing together, they were teammates on the force supporting the community they grew up in.

“Here were two guys who went to the same high school and were in the same patrol car. They learned in the community and learned playing football here (that) you need to support, you need to help your teammate,” Gaitan said.

Emotional Lanier head football coach reflects on SAPD Officers Moreno, Cavazos

In honor of his former player, Gaitan had his players wear a decal with Moreno’s number on the back of their helmets for the 2017 season.

Before wearing the SAPD uniform and badge, Moreno earned a bachelor of arts in history from the University of Texas in Austin in May of 2006.

Arturo Moreno said he looked up to his brother, following in his footsteps by going to college and later joining the Police Department.

"I was motivated by him. (He was) my role model," Moreno said.

Miguel Moreno’s badge was retired. He is the 55th San Antonio police officer to die in the line of duty.

SAPD said Moreno was an organ donor and his organs helped 60 people.

The fallen officer also left behind his parents and three sisters.

Arturo Moreno shared a heartfelt letter that was written by one of his sisters.

"Not a day goes by we don't remember Miguel. Although it's been very painful for us to attend all these events that honor him, it shows us how much everyone appreciates Miguel. As the day gets closer to hitting a year and days get heavier and emotional, all we can do is talk about him and shares stories with our family and friends. That’s the way we honor him everyday."

HONORING MIGUEL MORENO:

