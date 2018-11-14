Online company selling "Build the Wall" toy set for kids

An online conservative retailer is selling a "Build the Wall" building block set for kids.

The set comes with 101 pieces including a President Donald Trump figurine in a MAGA hard hat.

The description on the website describes the toy as "a great Christmas gift for your kids and grandkids!"

The description also includes the following political statement:

We understand why they want to flee Honduras and live and work in America. After all, we are the greatest nation on earth. In the interest of national security, however, we cannot allow just anyone and everyone to cross our borders. While there are good people attempting to enter our nation, there are also gangs, criminals, and terrorists. Everyone who wants to enter our country must enter legally for the safety of all. The wall must be built. The wall will keep America safe and strong. Only then will we be able to help those in need.

However, the toy isn't exactly on everyone's Christmas wish list. It's definitely on the naughty list with many who are critical of the president's plans to build a border wall.

The online retailer KeepAndBear.com says it launched in 2016 as a way to showcase a film about the importance of the Second Amendment. It has since grown into "one of the largest purveyors of conservative resources online."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.