Oops! South San ISD to redo tax ratification vote after confusion

SAN ANTONIO - South San Antonio Independent School District officials confirmed on Thursday that they intend to call another special meeting to vote on increasing its tax rate, less than a day after believing they had successfully passed the measure with a 4-2 vote.

Since one of the board's trustees, Elda Flores, did not attend the meeting, only six board members voted.

The four votes in favor of passing the tax rate increase did not meet the 60 percent requirement, which means that a minimum of five trustees needed to vote in favor of the proposal.

After the board voted to adopt the tax rate, they unanimously voted to order a Tax Ratification Election. As a result, both of these votes are null and void, according to a district statement sent to KSAT-12.

Aug. 14 was the planned date the proposed tax increase was set to go before voters in a Tax Ratification Election.

South San ISD, like many area school districts, is facing a multimillion dollar budget shortfall.

The measure, if approved by voters, would allow the district to increase its maintenance and operation tax rate from $1.04 to $1.17, creating approximately $6.4 million in new revenue.

“We sincerely apologize to the community for this oversight,” said Superintendent Dr. Abelardo Saavedra in a statement to KSAT. “We will do right by our community as the need remains and bring this back for a vote.”

Confusion over whether the board had enough votes to pass the rate increase came on the same night superintendent Saavedra announced that he intends to leave the district when his contract expires in March 2019.

Saavedra told the media he has accepted a faculty position at Texas A&M - College Station.

