'Operation Big Rig' targets human smugglers

LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol in both the Laredo and Rio Grande Valley sectors of South Texas report rescues are already running ahead of last year at its checkpoints and in the field.

Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 35 checkpoint north of Laredo know all too well about last July's doomed trailer that went through undetected.

"I don't think any of us wants to see that happening or occurring again," said Enrique Martinez, Laredo North's acting patrol agent in charge.

Graphic bodycam footage by a San Antonio police officer captured what he saw inside the trailer in a Walmart parking lot.

"Horrible," Martinez said. "Nobody should have to go through that."

Operation Big Rig, an effort by the South Texas Corridor of Joint Task Force West that was launched in November 2017 after the tragedy, is trying to prevent yet another one.

In 2003, Texas saw the nation's worst case in Victoria, Texas. Nineteen people died inside that tractor-trailer.

Operation Big Rig includes outreach at trucking schools trying to discourage drivers from doing what James Bradley did. He was sentenced to life in prison for last summer's deaths of 10 people.

Shane Folden, U.S. Homeland Security special agent in charge, said Bradley was being paid $1,000 per person.

"It's simply just not worth it," Folden said.

He also stressed the investigation is not over in the Bradley case.

"We're pursuing many, many leads," Folden said

He said HSI has a "tremendous relationship" with the Mexican government in taking down vast human smuggling operations. He said they've had "numerous successful cases."

However, Antonio Fernandez, president and CEO of Catholic Charities said the sad reality remains.

"That's the risk that thousands take every year, everyday to come to the U.S.," Fernandez said.

Last July, Catholic Charities was asked to help the families of those who perished, as well as the survivors.

Fernandez recalls one man.

"He was in a hospital for weeks without speaking, " Fernandez said. "He could not speak."

The day of Bradley's sentencing, U.S. Attorney James Bash said employers who hire the undocumented, are putting those lives at risk in order to get those jobs.

Folden said HSI does "robust audits" of federal forms required of businesses in order to verify the legal status of their employees.

Folden said hiring undocumented immigrants for less money and fewer if any benefits is unfair to other employers.

"It's really a matter of exploiting people," he said.

